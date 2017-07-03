Local band enjoys All-Ireland success

McDonald Memorial Pipe Band from Dromore were crowned Grade 4A All-Ireland Champions at the prestigious All-Ireland Pipe Band Championships, which took place at Lurgan Park on Saturday, July 1.

One of the key outings in the pipe band calendar, the event came hot on the heels of the successful Craigavon & District Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships, which were held in the park just two weeks earlier.

The championships were organised by the Joint Association Council of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, Northern Ireland Branch (RSPBANI) and the Irish Pipe Band Association (IPBA), in partnership with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

More than 40 pipe bands and 45 drum majors from all over Ireland, north and south, competed in this year’s event, with Field Marshal Montgomery coming out on top in the showpiece Grade 1.

Pipe Sergeant Sonya Rooney picked up the Grade 4A trophy on behalf of McDonald Memorial Band from Lord Mayor Gareth Wilson.