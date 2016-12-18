Local DUP members back Arlene Foster

Lagan Valley DUP members have voiced their support for party leader Arlene Foster in the wake of the RHI scandal.

Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he had been out and about in Lisburn and felt there was a support for his party leader.

While MLA Paul Givan tweeted how he was proud to serve with her in the executive.

Senior Democratic Unionist Jonathan Bell was suspended from the party after his outspoken comments about leader Arlene Foster’s handling of a green energy incentive scheme which critics predict will overspend by £400 million.

DUP party officers met over the weekend and a spokesman confirmed the Strangford Assembly member’s suspension was unanimously agreed.

Speaking on Friday Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “I’ve been about, met a lot of people, she’s getting a lot of support.

“A lot of Republicans want rid of Arlene foster they don’t like her because she’s an effective leader of Unionism, she’s an effective first Minister.

“She has a lot of support within Unionism and I have found that when I was out and about.

“I think in relation to the first Minister, I haven’t heard anything yet, or seen any evidence yet saying that the First minister has lied - or that she has done something that is terribly wrong.”