Local people urged to give views on A1 plans

Local people are being asked to give their views on proposed road improvements along the A1 between Hillsborough Roundabout and Loughbrickland.

The Department for Infrastructure will be holding consultation events in the following locations over the coming weeks: Banbridge Town Hall, 11am-8pm, Wednesday 14 June, Hillsborough Court House, 11am-8pm, Tuesday 20 June, Dromore Town Hall, 11am-8pm, Thursday 22 June.

These events are part of an ongoing programme of consultation with the local community. Following the consultation events the Department will consider all views that have been put forward.

The community will have an opportunity to view proposals which include closure of all gaps in the central reserve and the provision of continuous central reserve safety barrier; grade separation of four junctions, a northbound on-slip to the A1 from Castlewellan Road, Banbridge; closure of some side roads; a link road between Milebush Road and the Hillsborough Road, Dromore; and the rationalisation/relocation of existing bus-stops. Proposals are online at: www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk.

The southern section of the road has been upgraded to a high standard dual carriageway and a number of flyover-type junctions have been provided at strategic locations between Hillsborough and Loughbrickland.

Upper Bann MLA, Carla Lockhart told the Leader that is it vital local people have their say on this issue, she said: “I would encourage everyone to go and have their say.

“There have been significant issues on the A1 for many years, it is important that local people have their say.

“It is important to reduce the amount of serious accidents, injuries and fatalities on that road.

“It is vital that landowners and people that use the road are involved in this consultation and that their views are taken on board.”