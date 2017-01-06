Man (22) handed himself in to the police after crash

When he crashed his friend’s car, which he had taken without his consent, a 22-year-old man was so sorry he handed himself in to police.

He was Daniel Frederick Hughes, from Maple Grove, Dromara.

For driving while disqualified he was fined £200 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court and banned from driving for a year.

Another £200 fine and a one-year ban were imposed for not having insurance while he was fined £100 for taking the vehicle without the owner’s consent.

For driving without due care and attention he was given a conditional discharge and disqualified for one month.

The court heard that on December 23 Hughes handed himself in at Banbridge police station.

He said he had gone back to stay at a friend’s house.

When he was unable to get a taxi home he took the keys to his friend’s vehicle and had an accident. The owner was asleep in bed.

The defendant was so remorseful at what he had done to his friend’s car he handed himself into the police.

A barrister representing Hughes said it was 5.30am and the defendant wanted to get home to his own bed so he took his friend’s car.

He added that Hughes had previously received a 12 month ban for an excess alcohol offence.