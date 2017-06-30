Man in his 50s dies after collision

Police have confirmed that a man, aged in his 50’s, injured as a result of a road traffic collision on the A1 Hillsborough Road on Thursday evening has died in hospital.

The man was the driver of a metallic grey Ford Focus that was involved in the single vehicle collision on the North Bound carriageway at around 5.40pm.

Inspector David McClements is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who witnessed the grey coloured Ford Focus, VRM RX17ECV, travelling on the North Bound Carriageway close to the Hillsborough flyover prior to the collision to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 968 of 29/06/17.