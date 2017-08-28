Man stabbed in the neck in a ‘cheap shot’ from behind

Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in the neck on Thursday in Lurgan,

A police spokesman said: “The victim appears to have been hit with a cowardly cheap shot from behind, and so we’re relying on you to help us find out what happened, and deal robustly with those responsible.

“At this stage we believe there was an incident somewhere on Russell Drive some time before 4pm on Thursday (24th August), however, this may have been anywhere between Russell Drive and Edward Street, including Hill Street and the side roads in between.”

If you know anything about this incident, please contact police in Lurgan on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. The incident number is 979 of 24/08/17