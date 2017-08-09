Missed payment leads to court on no insurance charge

Due to a missed payment a 19-year-old woman was not insured when she was driving in Lurgan on May 18 this year.

Laura Heaney, whose address was given as Drumlin Drive, Lurgan, was fined £200 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without insurance.

She was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that a routine police patrol stopped the defendant on Silverwood Drive, Lurgan and there was no insurance in place.

They contacted the insurance company who said that the policy had been cancelled on May 5 due to a non payment.

Heaney appeared in court and pleaded guilty to the offence.