Missing person appeal

Police have issued an appeal for help in tracing a woman missing from the Loughgall area.

A spokesperson said: "Police are becoming increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of Elaine Abraham who has been reported missing from the Loughgall area. She has not been seen since the 31/7/17."

Elaine is described as approx 5ft 4, slight build, dirty fair/blonde shoulder length hair, at present police are unaware of what Elaine is wearing. Elaine would be known to travel across Northern Ireland and possibly further afield.

If anyone has any information as to Elaine’s whereabouts please contact 101 quoting reference number 1461 of 31th July 2017

The spokesperson added: "Elaine if you are reading this, you are not in trouble, please make contact with us."