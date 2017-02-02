Missing person search ends in heartbreak for family

There was heartbreaking news in the search for a missing Brownlow man yesterday (Wednesday, February 1).

Darren Lennon had been the subject of a missing persons appeal, having been missing since Monday.

His family have now confirmed he has passed away.

Posting on social media his wife Vicky confirmed the sad news.

She said: “Just to let all and friends and family know that Darren Lennon has passed away.

“I would like to thank all friends and family for your support and generosity at such a sad time.

“I’m sorry if I’m unable to respond to everybody but I’m currently just trying to support my beloved children through this tragedy... thank you all xxxx.”

Mr Lenon was aged 39.