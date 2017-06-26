MLA calls for a tidy up in Forthill Green

Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart has assured Banbridge residents that she is lobbying on their behalf for a tidy up of the Forthill Green area of the town.

After a number of local residents contacted her with concerns about the appearance of the area, the DUP representative has written to the Northern Ireland Housing Executive requesting they give the matter urgent attention.

“I have met with a number of residents over the last month who have voiced their concern about the general appearance of the area and the fact they believe it has been overlooked,” Ms Lockhart explained.

“Having seen at first hand the issues they raised I had no hesitation in contacting the Housing Executive to ensure they carry out some maintenance work.

“I will keep in contact with both the residents and NIHE until this is satisfactorily resolved,” she said.