MLA praises local fundraising effort

Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart has commended local organisations and groups that held coffee mornings in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The DUP representative attended a number of the events around the area, which were part of the annual World’s Biggest Coffee Morning initiative to raise funds for the charity.

“I am once again blown away by the generosity of local people in supporting and hosting these events. So much work and effort goes in to making these events happen and all the money raised goes to the amazing work carried out by Macmillan Cancer,” she said.

“Nearly every family is touched by this awful illness and many have relied on the support of the Macmillan nurses. We are indebted to them and the professionalism with which they carry out their calling.”

“I want to thank and commend the congregation of St Saviour’s and the staff of Banbridge Library and the many others who held events,” Ms Lockhart added.