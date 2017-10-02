MLA to raise issue of traffic light repairs

Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart says public concerns about broken traffic lights on Scarva Road, close to the entrance of St Mary’s Primary School, will be among a range of issues she intends to raise when she meets with Department for Infrastructure officials this week.

The DUP representative is scheduled to meet with the Divisional Roads Manager for the area today (Tuesday, October 3) to discuss repairs, resurfacing and a number of other matters.

It’s understood the faulty traffic lights, reported on Sunday, were repaired on Monday. But a number of parents, worried about the safety of school pupils crossing the busy road, took to Facebook to voice concerns about the response from the department and the police.

Ms Lockhart confirmed that one of the issues she will be raising is the current 24-hour call out period for traffic light repairs, arguing the timeframe is too long.

“I am going to raise this with the local manger as I think there should be a shorter call out period,” she commented.