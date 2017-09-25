MLA to stand trial on careless driving charge

Lagan Valley MLA Pat Catney is to go on trial next month accused of careless driving.

The recently elected SDLP MLA was not present at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday, where District Judge Rosie Watters scheduled his contest for October 23.

Mr Catney, with an address in the city, faces a single count of driving without due care and attention on Bachelors Walk on June 21 last year.

In court on Monday, a prosecution lawyer and defence solicitor Billy McNulty said they could agree one police witness in relation to photographic evidence but that two further witnesses, a police officer and a civilian, would be called to testify for the prosecution.

Mr McNulty said he would be calling two witnesses to give evidence at the trial.

The former owner of the Kitchen Bar in Belfast city centre, Mr Catney was elected to Lisburn City Council in 2011 and re-elected in 2014, before being elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly in March 2017.