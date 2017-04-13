Mother said to be scared of son

The 71-year-old mother of a Lurgan man who banged on her windows was scared of him when he was drunk, Craigavon Magistrates Court was told last Friday.

Paul Christopher Withers, Sloan Street, Lurgan, appeared in court via videolink from Maghaberry prison. He admitted attempted criminal damage to windows on February 23 this year and harassment.

For each offence he was sentenced to three months in prison.

The court heard that police attended an address at Sloan Street in Lurgan where the defendant’s mother said that Withers had been at her home, shouting and swearing and punching her door. There was an incident earlier in the day when he had been banging on the windows.

He lived across the road from her and was pestering her. She was very scared of him when he was drunk.

Withers was released by police and at 2.25pm was again knocking on her door. Police found him in a bar at 7pm and he was highly intoxicated.

He was arrested and admitted he had been banging on the windows but said that he was not trying to break them.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, asked what was the mother’s age and Withers told her she was 71.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he had major difficulties with alcohol and was ashamed of himself at what had happened. He was just out of Sister Concilio’s before these incidents.

Judge Kelly said that clearly alcohol was the defendant’s problem and certified the offences so serious there was only one penalty she could impose.

She warned Withers that if he went near his mother again when she did not want him to, especially with alcohol on board, she would impose a restraining order.