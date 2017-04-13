Mum of tragic teen in thank you to hospital

The mother of a teenager who died three months ago after choking on a piece of food has returned to the intensive care unit where he was cared for to hand over a cheque.

Linda McCabe said it was “very emotional” going back to Craigavon Area Hospital, but said she wanted to acknowledge the “amazing” care her son received.

Fintan McCabe

Fintan (17), an ICT student at Southern Regional College in Armagh, died five days after the tragic accident at his home in the Shankill area.

He was looked after round-the-clock by staff in the unit but never regained consciousness, despite his family’s hopes for a miracle.

Linda said, “The staff explained everything to us. We were told there was no coming back for him and we were prepared for what was going to happen but you hold on to that glimmer of hope.

“The care Fintan got was amazing. The nurses talked to him the whole time and told him what they were doing, even though he was not conscious.

“And they looked after us so well too and explained everything.”

At the ward, Linda met some of those staff members again, including Sister Mary Lennon and staff nurses Judith Dawson and Sharon Farley, who accepted a cheque for £835 on behalf of the ward.

At the time of Fintan’s funeral, the family had asked for family flowers only, and for any donations to go to the intensive care unit.

Said Linda, “We want to thank everyone who donated money, attended the funeral and who helped and supported us in any way.”

She particularly thanked McCrory’s shop in Shankill, Crossey’s Bakery in Edward Street, Fr Andrew McMahon and Fr Brian Fitzpatrick.

Fintan, a former pupil at Lismore Comprehensive, was a member of new Era Martial Arts Club and a gym enthusiast.

His family have taken comfort from knowing that his organs went to help others. Fintan is also survived by dad Peter, brothers Dominic and Peadar, sister Rebecca and girlfriend Megan McGoldrick.