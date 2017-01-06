Neighbourhood Watch meet for tenth AGM

Waringstown Neighbourhood Watch Group held their 10th Annual General Meeting in the village last week.

Local MP David Simpson, who was invited to attend, praised the committee and the local community for working together and pledging their support to help protect the village.

David Simpson said: “Neighbourhood Watch Groups are only successful with the dedication of committee members and the support of the local community. “Waringstown has proven to deliver on both counts which has afforded them great success and reaching this very significant milestone of 10 years.

“I was delighted to attend and see the public engagement and commitment of the local people working together.

“The energy and community spirit helps to encourage residents to be more vigilant and has led to success in thwarting crime.

“I wish the Waringstown group well as they continue their efforts and would encourage all areas to engage with the local Council who can advise and assist when setting up such schemes.”