New car park safety plan at leisure centre

Major improvements works are to be carried out to the car park and front plaza area of Banbridge Leisure Centre following a review of safety at the facility.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council have approved works to enhance the safety aspects of these areas for the public using the facility.

The works will include a re-design of the current parking and plaza area in front of the centre.

This will create a one way traffic system to allow for buses and cars to safely drop off and pick up centre users.

Bollards will be placed in front of the centre to create a physical barrier to protect pedestrian areas .

And a new set of steps will also be installed to allow pedestrian safe access to and from the Downshire Road.

The council has confirmed that following the completion of the safety improvements there will be no reduction in the number of car parking spaces available at the centre, which can be busy at peak times or during major events at the facility.

In advance of work commencing detailed plans will be made available for users and the public to view at Banbridge Leisure Centre as part of a public consultation process.

To allow for the undertaking of this essential safety enhancement, from Thursday 1 June 2017 it will be necessary to prohibit all vehicles from the plaza area in front of the leisure centre.

To enforce this physical barriers will be in place until the work is completed.

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has thanked all leisure centre users in advance for their understanding and co-operation in this matter.