New Greggs opens in Lisburn City centre this week

Leading food-on-the-go-retailer, Greggs, is opening a shop on June 23 at Unit 10 Wallace Buildings in Lisburn and has created 10 new jobs.

The shop layout is designed to meet the demands of busy food-on-the-go shoppers to offer customers a contemporary food-on-the-go experience. Seating is available for customers who wish to relax and enjoy their purchases inside the shop. Alice Robinson, shop manager at Greggs Wallace Buildings, said: “I’m very proud to be managing this new shop and the shop team are looking forward to hearing what the local community think.” Raymond Reynolds, retail director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Lisburn and provide our valued customers with a modern and convenient new shop. We hope our new and existing customers enjoy the wide range of products on offer, whether they’re grabbing a hot cup of coffee, a freshly-made sandwich or a delicious savoury or sweet treat.” Shop opening times are 7am – 6pm Monday – Saturday and 9am – 5pm on Sunday.