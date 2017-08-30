New members welcome at art group

Dromara and Community Art Group will be recommencing next week and they are hoping to welcome new members.

Dromara and community Art Group has established an ever-expanding membership of artists of varying abilities and levels.

The art group is located in the heart of Dromara town in the Lagan Park Centre where classes meet every Tuesday.

There are two class times to choose from, the morning class starts at 10:00am and finishes at 12:30pm.

The evening class starts at 7:00pm and finished at 9:30pm.

All ability levels are catered to and a wide variety of media can be used.

The Art group thrives because it is an organisation run voluntarily by artists, for the benefit of local artists.

A growing community of artistic talent is nurtured and given a place to bloom with the help, guidance and inspiration from visiting artists.

Visiting artists are invited every Tuesday to share ideas, techniques and encouragement to the class.

The aim of the group is to provide artists with an outlet for their art.

As active members of the community the group support and take part in the Christmas fair in the Dromara Primary school. This provides an opportunity for the members to sell their works of art.

The group also take part in the annual Vintage Rally where they exhibit and sell their works of art.

Members of Dromora and Community Art Group have also exhibited their art at exhibitions at Lisburn’s Island Arts Centre Gallery.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We are grateful for their encouragement both financially and in display space.”

Classes will start on September 12 and rill run through until June.

The annual membership fee is £120, which the group feels represents excellent value for money.

New members are always welcome to join the group.

For further information and an application form contact the group by emailing dromaracommunityartgroup@gmail.com.

Alternatively, search for Dromara Art Group on Facebook.