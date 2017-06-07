NIEA investigates pollution incidents in Dromore

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) is investigating an ongoing intermittent water pollution incident on the River Lagan at Dromore.

NIEA first became aware of the pollution on May 6 when a member of staff observed a white plume in the Lagan half way between the sloping weir and the wooden footbridge in Dromore Park. The incidents have been investigated but to date it has not been possible to trace the source of the pollution. Discharges similar to that observed on May 6 have been observed at the same location on the evenings of May 13, May 20 and May 31. It is likely that pollution observed relates to a a regular cleaning operation. Storm water drainage systems servicing domestic properties can quickly deliver pollutants into the nearest waterway . The NIEA investigation remains ongoing, however, if further pollution is observed or you have information relating to the source of the discharge, please phone the Water Pollution Hotline on 0800 80 70 60.