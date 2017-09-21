VIDEO: Father and son tile garage floor with 33,000 2p coins

A father and son are tiling their garage floor using 33,000 2p coins.

Imaginative duo Dominic Lowe, 55, and his son Jon, 25, put their heads together to come up with the stunning copper mosaic, which covers 5metres by 5metres in their garage.

Father and son tile floor with 2p coins

The mammoth project, which is halfway to being complete, has also involved 32 bottles of Coca-Cola, which half of the coins are soaked in to make them shine.

Eventually the floor space will be covered with about 33,700 coins - totting up to £670 - but so far about 17,000 have been meticulously stuck down with tubes of heavy-duty glue.

Retired Dominic coined the idea after seeing a picture on Facebook, and decided it would be the perfect way to jazz up his newly-built garage.

He said: “We’ve been polishing some of the coins and leaving some dull to create a two-tone effect.

“I wanted to put the coins in a pattern - I think it reminds different people of different things, for some people it’s like the pyramids, inside the tombs.

“In the evening the sun comes through the windows and bounces off the metal - it’s beautiful.

“The cost will be about £670.”

As part of the work in progress, Dominic has 150 coins soaking in a bowl of Coke, and washes them off under the tap and dries them with a towel before sticking them down.

It is a two-man job, with he and Jon spending about ten hours a week bending over their handiwork and laying down the triangles of coins.

Jon’s twin brother James has helped collect coins, and younger sister Katie, 21, has spent a few hours helping to get the floor ready.

And even Dominic’s dad Roy, 90, who is partially blind, comes in to see how the floor is going and proudly tells neighbours about how well it is coming on.

Friends have donated their spare change and Dominic has had strangers coming up to him on the street and handing him 2p coins since he started it three weeks ago.

The amateur brewer plans to keep his biking gear in the ‘man cave’ once it is complete.

And his son wants to hold a celebratory party when it’s all finished, and said: “It will have the best dance floor in the village.”

News of the coin mosaic spread in Pensford, Chew Valley, Somerset, after Dominic held a barbecue and asked guests to donate any spare 2p coins.

He added: “I’m planning to put a layer of lacquer over it to keep the shiny ones looking bright.

“I used to enjoy doing jigsaws with my mum, I don’t know if that’s connected.

“We’ve used 12 tubes of glue so far, we’ve been given coins from the Isle of Man, the Falklands, Gibraltar, and I might use pennies to fill up the gaps near the edge.”

Bar manager Jon added: “It’s been a great project to be involved with, and I can’t wait for it to be finished because my back’s starting to hurt.

“When it’s done we’ll have a party with a disco ball and a smoke machine - it’s going to be the best dancefloor in the village.”