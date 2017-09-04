Offering a space for reflection in Scarva

Work is well underway to create an area of peace and tranquillity on wasteland at the towpath in Scarva.

The Scarva Garden of Reflection will provide a haven for local residents once it is completed.

The project is being organised by Scarva District and Community Association and has been made possible by a grant from the Big Lottery Fund Awards For All Northern Ireland.

The £10,000 grant was awarded last September and the association said they were ‘absolutely thrilled’ to receive the funding, enabling them to create a garden of reflection and tales, on disused land by the towpath.

With work taking place, local MLA Carla Lockhart visited, she paid credit to the volunteers whose hard work and dedication has made this project possible.

She said: “This is a great initiative by both the SDCA and ABC Council.

“Scarva is one of the jewels in the crown of the Council area and it is the perfect choice for this initiative.

“The land is being reclaimed and put to very good use to add to the already great facilities around the Scarva area.

“With the tow path well cared for it can easily be reached by any form of transport from train, car or bike.

“This will be a haven of peace and tranquillity for people to use and I want to pay particular credit to the Group of Community volunteers who have come up with this excellent initiative, who have secured funding and who have turned what was an area on waste land into a beautiful sea of flowers, it has areas where people can sit and reflect and read some thought provoking texts from poets.”