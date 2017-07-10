Orange brethren heading for Hillsborough

Hundreds of Orange Order brethren will be heading for Hillsborough on Wednesday for the South Antrim Combine’s annual Twelfth demonstration.

More than 70 lodges from seven districts - Aghalee, Ballinderry, Glenavy, Lisburn, Magheragall, Derriaghy and Hillsborough - will parade through the village.

Orangemen, women and juniors will be accompanied by approximately 50 bands for the colourful occasion, which is expected to attract a large number of spectators.

According to the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, “Orange lodges will follow in the footsteps of King William as they parade through the historic and quaint village of Hillsborough on the Twelfth.

“Lagan Valley has special significance on the Williamite trail, given King William stopped at the nearby fort on route to the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.”

The parade will assemble at Sloan’s field and move off at 11.30am via Culcavy Road, Lisburn Road, Lisburn Street, Ballynahinch Street, Ballynahinch Road to the demonstration field on the Carnreagh Road.

Platform proceedings are due to begin at 2pm, with the return parade scheduled to commence at 4.15pm.

Motorists are advised that there will be disruption to traffic on some routes during the parade.