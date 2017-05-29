Orangemen’s Five Peaks Challenge completed

DUP Westminster candidate David Simpson and MLA Carla Lockhart have congratulated members of Banbridge Orange who recently completed a four peaks challenge to raise money for the Children’s Hospice.

The group climbed the highest mountains in Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales.

Beginning at Slieve Donald and progressing to Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowden they carried a Lambeg Drum with them during the challenge.

Over £35,000 was raised for the Hospice which will go in full to help support the work it does. Mr Simpson and Ms Lockhart met with the group to see them off presenting a cheque for £500 towards their cause.

Speaking on the effort Mr Simpson said, “This was a tremendous feat by the Banbridge Orange. To climb the four mountains is in itself an achievement but to raise over £35,000 for such a great cause is amazing.

Also connecting Ms Lockhart said: “Well done to the team who completed this mission.This doesn’t happen overnight and I know there was a team of people involved behind the scenes as well as the climbers.”