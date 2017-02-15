Orr vows to work for inclusive and prosperous future for all

Independent election candidate Jonny Orr has described himself as “the voice of a generation that cares more about jobs, health and equality than about age old bigoted battle lines.”

Mr Orr, who has caused a bit of a stir with his ‘Taxi for Arlene’ election posters, is hoping local voters will give him their support when they go to the polls on March 2.

“I hear a lot of people trying to pigeon hole me as this type of candidate or that type of candidate. Some of my supporters are young, old, rich, poor, Protestant, Catholic, but what we all have in common is that we want to drive the country forward with strong and stable governance, not corrupt, self-serving sectarianism,” he said.

Despite his humorous approach to politics, the Lisburn man believes he is “a serious contender for public office” and can play a key role in creating effective governance in Northern Ireland.

His election literature features pledges on a number of important issues, including improving mental health services and creating new jobs.

“This election is different because it’s no longer about green versus orange, rich versus poor, young versus old or any of those conventional paradigms: it’s about people who believe this country has a shared and prosperous future versus those who want to line their own pockets by keeping us in the past,” Mr Orr continued.

“I’m prepared not just to sit down and talk but, more importantly, to shut up and listen. I have neither ego to bruise nor selfish interests to protect. My intent is to work together with the full spectrum of the electorate in order to set the conditions for an inclusive and prosperous future.

“The voters of Northern Ireland have an opportunity to seize the initiative and cast their ballot for that future on March 2.”