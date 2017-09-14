Pair admit burglaries at church premises

Two men today (Thursday, September 14) admitted a raft of charges over the burglaries of churches, a parochial house and other properties across Northern Ireland.

First to be arraigned at Downpatrick Crown Court was 37-year-old Owen Maughan who pleaded guilty to nine offences across two indictments.

Maughan, previously with an address at the travellers camp on the Glen Road in west Belfast but now at Maghaberry prison, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary of the parochial house at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Belfast on 13 July 2015 where, armed with a firearm or imitation firearm, he stole cash, jewellery and other household items and the false imprisonment of Fr. Peter Carlin.

Involving two intruders with one armed with a handgun, it was reported at the time that Fr Carlin had to receive treatment for minor injuries when he was assaulted before the men made off with cash.

Standing handcuffed in the dock and pausing momentarily before entering guilty pleas to each of the counts, Maughan also confessed to aggravated burglaries at St. Michael’s Church on Finaghy Road north, a property on the Circular Road in Dungannon and a house on Park Lane in Newcastle, attempted burglaries at St. Colmcille’s Church in My Lady’s Road in Holywood and a house on Main Street in Castlewellan, burglary of the private staff area of the Around a Pound shop in Newcastle, and allowing himself to be carried in a stolen Hyundai car, all committed between 22-24 July last year.

Following those guilty pleas, prosecuting lawyer Samuel Magee asked for nine other charges, seven counts of robbery and two of possessing weapons with intent to commit robbery, to be “left on the books.”

Patrick Maughan, from Birchdale Manor in Lurgan, was arraigned later and he also admitted offences arising from the burglaries at St. Colmcille’s church, St. Michael’s church, the Circular Road in Dungannon, Newcastle and Castlewellan.

He also pleaded guilty to further offences of dangerous driving on roads between the Ormeau Road in Belfast and Umgall Road in Antrim, the attempted possession of a firearm, resisting police, possessing class B cannabis and failing to stop after a road traffic accident.

Other charges of robbery and having weapons were left on the books.

The offences on which the Maughans are jointly charged arise from a number of burglaries within a short time period on 22 July in Dungannon, Holywood and west Belfast and then other incidents in Co Down on July 24.

Father Denis Ryan, a 70-year-old priest from Australia providing holiday cover at St Michael the Archangel, was threatened at about 7.50pm at the parochial house on Finaghy Road North when two men forced their way in.

They ransacked the house, normally home to parish priest Fr David Delargy, before making off with cash and keys after triggering an alarm in the adjoining church.

Later that night at about 10pm, a former Catholic church sacristan and his wife were threatened and held at gunpoint during an aggravated burglary at their home on the Circular Road Dungannon.

The couple live next door to the parochial house for Dungannon parish – leading to speculation that they may have been targeted by mistake.

Two men, one armed with a gun, threatened the couple before fleeing with a sum of money and jewellery.

The Maughans were arrested after the police chased a stolen Hyundai car from the Saintfield Road in Co Down to the Seven Mile Straight in Co Antrim.

The car had been stolen by the pair during a burglary at Park Lane in Castlewellan and had been reported stolen following other alleged incidents of attempted aggravated burglary, false imprisonment and robbery and Newcastle and Castlewellan.

Remanding the pair back into custody, Judge Piers Grant adjourned passing sentence until next month when he receives pre-sentence probation reports.