Pair stole electrical goods belonging to ABC council

Although they managed to avoid police by scaling a wall in a council depot in Portadown two men were caught soon afterwards.

They were Paulius Adomonis (21) and Rolandas Puinauskas (42), both of Hanover Street, Portadown.

At a previous sitting of Craigavon Magistrates Court they admitted going equipped for theft and stealing electrical goods belonging to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council on July 15 this year. The case had been adjourned to obtain pre-sentence reports.

The court heard that at 10.30pm police went to the council depot at Duke Street, Portadown after a report of people acting suspiciously.

They saw two males acting furtively behind skips and police shouted for them to come to the gates. The two people got out by climbing a wall.

Their descriptions were circulated and the defendants were caught on the Armagh Road with tools, gloves and circuit boards.

A barrister representing both defendants said they lived together with their partners and had not previously come to police attention.

He added that there was alcohol involved and asked for credit the way they dealt with the matter at an early stage.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said any theft of property had to be taken seriously.

For all the offences she imposed a community service order of 180 on both of the defendants.