Parade, WW1 event and fun day

On Saturday 1st July, Banbridge District LOL No.7 will be hosting a parade and re-enactment as part of the build up to the Annual 12th July celebrations to be held in Banbridge this year.

The Parade led by WW1 Officers on horseback and Soldiers in full WW1 attire will leave Banbridge Orange Hall at 12 noon, making its way around the town before finishing at the Orange field at Peggy’s Loaning.

Once at the field the District will host a full afternoon’s entertainment beginning with a WW1 re-enactment by Living History Ireland. Following this there will be various local bands providing entertainment with Banbridge singer Stephen Cairns headlining.

“There will also be various activities for entire family running throughout the afternoon including bouncy castles, archery, penalty kick competitions and much more,” said WDM Bro David Watson. “This has all the ingredients to be a fantastic family fun day and we are really looking forward to it, from Christmas it has been a busy few months of planning not only this event on the 1st July but also the main 12th July Demonstration in town.

“The event is funded by our ABC council and admission to the fun day is free.

“We can’t thank the council staff enough for their help and advice in being able to put on this event.

“I’d encourage everyone to come down and show their support and enjoy a great day.”