Plea for unionists to unite behind the DUP

Outgoing MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has called on the people of Lagan Valley to “unite behind the DUP” in next month’s general election.

Voters across the UK will go to the polls on June 8, and Mr Donaldson says it’s vital that Northern Ireland has “a strong and influential voice” in the House of Commons.

DUP candidate Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (right) with his election agent, Uel Mackin. Pic by Philip Magowan, PressEye

Speaking after handing in his nomination papers at the electoral office in Banbridge, Mr Donaldson, who has been MP for Lagan Valley for the past 20 years, said he’s “delighted” to be standing for election once again.

He commented: “This is one of the most important elections in recent years as the result will influence the key decisions to be made in the new Parliament about the future of the United Kingdom, including Northern Ireland. It is essential that we send a strong and experienced team of MPs to parliament to help secure the best deal in the forthcoming Brexit negotiations and to stand up for Northern Ireland’s interests.”

Accusing Sinn Fein of “wilfully destabilising Northern Ireland and creating huge uncertainty at a time when we should all be working together to provide a coherent voice in London and Brussels”, the DUP man continued: “The results of the recent Assembly elections were a huge wake up call for unionism and we needlessly lost a unionist seat in this constituency because of unionist divisions.

“Greater unionist cooperation is required if the Union is to remain secure. I am therefore calling on unionist voters to unite behind the DUP in this election and send a clear message to Sinn Fein, to Dublin and to Brussels that Northern Ireland will remain firmly within the United Kingdom.”

While the DUP and UUP have agreed a single unionist candidate in several constituencies there is no such deal in place in Lagan Valley, where Mr Donaldson is being challenged by UUP Assemblyman Robbie Butler.