Police appeal for Road Safety over Easter

Police are this Easter urging road users to take extra care on the roads.

Last year, 88 people were hurt on our roads over the Easter period (Good Friday to Easter Tuesday) as a result of road traffic collisions.

Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gray said: “Please help us keep our roads safe this Easter.

“There is usually an increase in traffic on any bank holiday weekend so we are asking you all to be careful. Slow down, be patient and allow extra time for your journey.

“When you are on the road, don’t take any chances. Show respect to all road users and drive within the law.

"Remember, don’t speed, don’t use a mobile phone while driving, wear your seatbelt and never, ever drink and drive.”