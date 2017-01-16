Police found electricity meter had been by-passed

When police searched the home of a 20-year-old man they found that a wire was being used to by-pass the electricity meter.

Adam Potts, Pineview Court, Gilford, admitted between December 2015 and April 13, 2016, criminal damage to an electricity meter.

He also admitted during the same period dishonestly using electricity at Castleview in Gilford. For each offence he was sentenced to four months in custody, suspended for 18 months.

The court heard that a search was carried out on the defendant’s address at the time on April 13 and it was discovered the meter was being by-passed by a wire.

A barrister representing Potts said his previous offending was due to his alcohol consumption and failing to take his medication. He explained his client was offered to have the meter by-passed and because of his financial difficulties he agreed.

District Judge Eamonn King said Potts had been the subject of a probation order on July 19 for 18 months and had struggled with the demands of the order. He said he would impose a sentence to see if the defendant could step up to the mark.

“If you breach the order and come back to court bring a suitcase,” the judge told Potts.