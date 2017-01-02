Police hope to reunite found dog with its owner

Police are appealing for information to help reunite a dog with its owner.

PSNI Banbridge posted on their Facebook page: “The little cutie was found wandering on Kiddswell Road, Donaghcloney, this morning (Saturday) at 8am by one of our Facebook followers, however with the vets closed she’s been unable to check for chips.

“Please share this or tag folk you know in the Donaghcloney / Blackskull area. If you know any friends or neighbours who may not be on Facebook, knock their door and let’s see if we can end 2016 by reuniting Blitzen with their owner.

“If you can help get Blitzen home, call 101. The incident number is 742 of today.”