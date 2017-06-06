Police investigate sudden death of man

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man, aged in his 50s.
His body was discovered on Edentrillick Road in Hillsborough on the afternoon of Monday, June 5.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
