Police smelled cannabis in car

When police noticed the smell of cannabis in a car a 20-year-old man showed them where some cannabis was in the vehicle.

Tautvydas Alaune, whose address was given as Five Acres, Portadown, was fined £350 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for unlawful possession of a class B drug.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on April 15 this year he was stopped by police who noticed the smell of cannabis in the car.

The defendant identified to police a location in the driver’s footwell where they found about £10 worth of cannabis.

Alaune appeared in court and pleaded guilty to the offence.

When asked if he wanted to say anything he replied: “No, not really.”