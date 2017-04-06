Police warn children over dangers of building sites

Police have appealed to parents to be vigilant following reports of children playing on a building site in Donaghcloney.

They said they had been getting reports that children had been ‘in and about the building site’ at Winona Manor.

A spokesman said: “We’re aware kids will always be fascinated with building sites but as we all know, they hide a multitude of dangers. Please be aware of where your kids are, Donaghcloney is a small village, these kids will most likely be local. Please have a chat with your kids or siblings and explain dangers of being in there.

“Police will be patrolling the area. Last thing we want is to have to go in to rescue someone who’s got into trouble after the site has been shut up for the night.”