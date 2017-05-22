Politicians support Rachel’s work in Cambodia

A young Banbridge woman who is going to Cambodia to work with vulnerable children has received the backing of local politicians Carla Lockhart MLA, Westminster election candidate David Simpson and Alderman Junior McCrum.

The DUP representatives attended a coffee morning at Banbridge Hockey Club on Saturday, May 20, which was held to raise funds for Rachel Kerr’s upcoming trip.

Rachel, who is one of the club’s First XI players, is giving up her time to travel to Cambodia to work with children who were at risk of being trafficked for sexual exploitation or forced labour.

She will be working in Cambodia during the month of July, and the money raised during Saturday’s coffee morning will help her pay her expenses.

Speaking after the event, Ms Lockhart praised Rachel for giving up part of her summer to help others.

“It never ceases to amaze me how many young people are willing to give of their time and go and help those less fortunate,” the Upper Bann MLA said.

“I want to commend Rachel, who is a very gifted hockey player, for giving up her summer and working among these children. They have been given a second chance and rescued from a life of misery and I trust this will be a rewarding experience for Rachel.

“I’m sure her family are very proud of her and the work she is doing.”

Wishing Rachel well for her trip to Cambodia, Mr Simpson commented: “It was great to meet such a giving young woman who has volunteered to use her summer to work among less fortunate children.

“I know the club are rightly proud of her and I trust she will have an enjoyable time and safe travels.”