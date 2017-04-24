Popular Banbridge man to be laid to rest at St Patrick’s

The funeral of well known Banbridge man Martin (Marty) Fearon is due to take place on Wednesday, April 26.

Mr Fearon, who was aged in his late 40s, died suddenly in the early hours of Sunday, April 23 in the Reilly Street area of the town.

A post mortem examination will take place to determine the cause of death, but a PSNI spokesperson said that at this stage Mr Fearon’s passing is not being treated as suspicious.

Mr Fearon, a married father and grandfather, will be laid to rest in St Patrick’s Cemetery following requiem mass in St Patrick’s Church, Dromore Street (12 noon).

A family notice said Mr Fearon will be “sadly missed” by his wife, children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and the entire family circle.