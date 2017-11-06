Poyntzpass Historical Society launches journal

The late Lewis Smart’s account of an epic wake in 1891 is just one of the many anecdotes included in his ‘Tales from the Fourtowns’ which features in the fourteenth edition of the Poyntzpass and District Local History Society’s Journal.

At the launch of ‘Before I forget…’,which took place at the Society’s monthly meeting on Thursday evening last, members enjoyed tea and biscuits but, back at that wake in the Fourtowns in 1891, the refreshments included fourteen pints of whiskey and three pounds of cheese.

This latest edition of “Before I forget…” certainly lives up to expectations and to the high standards set by earlier editions.

The Journal’s one-hundred plus pages are packed with a satisfying mixture of humorous folk tales and scholarly research and there is sure to be something of interest for every reader.

Since the journal was first published in 1987, the Society’s aim has been to present the fruits of its members’ research to the wider public, in a form that was both informative and accessible.

This they have managed to achieve over the years and this edition of “Before I forget…” will provide both information and an enjoyable read in equal measure.

Selling at only £5 “Before I forget …” is a wonderful bargain and would make an excellent Christmas gift for anyone at home or abroad who enjoys a good read.

John Best’s look back at a lifetime in farming in the area will certainly evoke memories for many readers.

You can buy ‘Before I Forget’ at a number of outlets including: Donaghy’s and Walshes In Banbridge; Spar in Gilford; Tandragee Filling Station, Joe Flanagan, Co-Op, Spar and Tandragee Credit Union in Tandragee; Visitor’s Centre, Scarva and In Poyntzpass: Petty Sessions, Poyntzpass Pharmacy, O’Malley’s Farm Shop, Trainor’s Spar and Poyntzpass Credit Union.

Copies may also be obtained by contacting history@poyntzpass.co.uk or brianohare1950@hotmail.com