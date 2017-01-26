Prison snetence for insurance offence

A woman convicted of her sixth offence of driving without insurance was given a three month prison sentence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

She was Adelina Maria Serrador (39), Keelmount Grange, Portadown. At a previous court she had admitted driving without insurance on October 16 last year and the case was adjourned so for a pre-sentence report.

A public prosecutor said that at 3.25pm police stopped the defendant driving in Charles Street, Portadown, after a check revealed there was no insurance for the car. It had expired on July 6 that year.

The defendant told police she believed she had insurance and they attended at her home address where it was confirmed her insurance was not valid because of a non payment.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was the defendant’s sixth no insurance offence in ten years.

A barrister representing the defendant said there was no pre-sentence report because Serrador had turned up two hours late for her appointment.

The barrister explained that she became a named driver on the policy of a man who was now in Portugal but she was paying. The policy was cancelled when he went away. He said she had taken out another policy where she was paying £160 a month.

Judge Kelly said, “I have never seen as bad a record in my life for no insurance.”

Imposing an immediate custodial term of three months, the judge ordered forfeiture of the vehicle the defendant had been driving, unless it had already been sold.

Later in the court Serrador was released on bail to appeal against the sentence.