Punched victim for ‘laughing at him’

A 19-year-old man who punched his victim a number of times on the head thought the injured party had been lauching at him, a court has been told.

Jordan Kilpatrick, Ballylane Road, Glenanne, was sentenced last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for two offences.

At a previous court he admitted criminal damage to a car and common assault and the case was adjourned to obtain a short sentence report.

The court heard that the injured party was stopped at traffic lights at Meadow Lane in Portadown on February 19 this year at 3.05am.

Another car pulled alongside and Kilpatrick got out of the vehicle walked across and punched the injured party four or five times to the head through the open window.

He also grabbed him by the jumper and tried to pull him from the vehicle. Kilpatrick also broke caused damage and kicked the vehicle.

The victim suffered bruises to his face and a cut to his head caused by the damage.

A barrister representing the defendant said that the injured party was dating Kilpatrick’s ex-girlfriend.

He explained that on this occasion his client perceived that this person was laughing at him and with drink on board a red mist came down.

The lawyer said that Kilpatrick came from a good family background and the criminal damage offence was caused by frustration. There was money in court to pay for the damage.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was absolutely puerile behaviour and a nasty incident for the injured party.

She imposed a sentence of 120 hours community service and made a compensation order of £71.98.