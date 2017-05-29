Raising awareness about pancreatic cancer in memory of Damien

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart has added her support to a fundraiser for Pancreatic Cancer which was held in Banbridge Town Hall and was organised by the family of Damien Lennon.

Damien, who died last July, had pancreatic cancer and his family have sought to highlight the illness and raise funds for research. He was only diagnosed with cancer in March and despite some treatment succumbed to it only four months later.

Speaking after attending the event the Upper Bann representative paid tribute to the Lennon family, “Through their own sorrow at the loss of a loved one the Lennons are seeking to help others. I want to commend them for their caring and for the efforts they are making to raise funds for more research and in taking part in this cycle challenge. I am very pleased to support this charity fundraiser and would urge anyone who can to spare a small amount of money to do so. All monies raised will be invaluable to cancer research.

“Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund is doing tremendous work with GPs in raising awareness of symptoms and raising the public profile of this type of cancer.”