Referee on ‘most wanted list’

‘That ref is now wanted on suspicion of Perverting The Course Of Justice’.

Well at least according to Craigavon PSNI in the wake of last night’s game which saw Northern Ireland suffer a 1-0 defeat to Switzerland in the first leg of their World Cup qualifier.

Romanian referee Ovidiu Hategan was probably the most unpopular man in Northern Ireland following his controversial penalty decision which saw the boys in green laid low.

And the other boys (and girls) in green - Craigavon PSNI - made their feelings known in their usual inimitable style with a classic one liner: “That ref is now wanted on suspicion of Perverting The Course Of Justice. Any sightings call 101.”

In a post hashtagged #NeverAPenalty #DareToDreamAgain #GAWA, ‘Officer M’ declared “Bring on Sunday!”