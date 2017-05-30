Relief as plane crash pair escape injury

A flying school based in Tandragee has spoken of its relief after the occupants of one of its light aircraft escaped without injury after a crash yesterday (Monday) afternoon.

The aircraft, carrying a man and woman, crashed in the Dolly’s Brae area of Castlewellan Forest Park in Co Down around 4.50pm.

Part of the wreckage of the light plane. Photo by Tony Hendron/Presseye

Ambulance, police and fire crews attended after the plane was reported to have come down on a wooded hillside.

A spokesperson for Kernan Aviation said, “We are relieved that the pilot and passenger are safe after being checked over by paramedics and were able to go home.

“All the relevant authorities have been informed and an investigation is under way.”

The pair were reported to have walked away from the wreckage.

The Ikarus C42 aircraft involved was one of several used by Kernan Aviation based at Mullahead Road.

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said, “Following an aircraft crash in Castlewellan the two patients, male and female, were discharged at the scene following assessment by paramedics.”