‘Remarkable’ progress at Donacloney praised by school inspectors

Donacloney Primary School has been praised for ‘remarkable’ progress in addressing issues raised in a school inspection carried out in January.

In their initial report inspectors found that some children ‘did not feel safe in the school’.

In a follow-up inspection the District Inspector said the progress made in the school in the short time since the inspection was ‘remarkable’.

The Inspector found the Safeguarding to be fully compliant with Department of Education standards.

A school spokesperson said: “By the nature of inspection reports, findings that apply to a minority are given as general comments for the whole school, which can overshadow the good and excellent practice in the school. Donacloney is a happy and effective school.”