Reports of stag on the loose in Banbridge

Police have appealed to people in the Banbridge area to report any sightings of a stag on the loose.

Yesterday afternoon Banbrige PSNI posted on Facebook: “We are currently searching for a stag (Rudolph) somewhere near Castlewellan Road.

“It was last seen near to Laws Lane, but may have been taken back into Santa’s crew as we have lost sight.

“Please report any sightings to us on 101 quote Ref 682 21/11/17.”

Reports of the stag having been spotted in the Castlewellan Road area were also posted on the Banbridge Saints and Sinners Facebook page.

Today (Wednesday), a PSNI spokesperson confirmed that police have received “no further reports of sightings of the stag.”