Resurfacing works get underway in the Hillhead area

DUP Upper Bann Assembly candidate Carla Lockhart has welcomed the commencement of resurfacing in the Hillhead area of Banbridge.

She said she had pressed the department to expedite the process of site inspection and moving forward to send the programme out to tender.

This is now complete and the resurfacing work started this week. Over £100,000 has been set aside for this work . Ms. Lockhart said, “There have been some delays in the delivery of these works but I am delighted that they are now on going.

“I want to thank the local community group. Community engagement is important and I would commend the group to the local area as a means of channelling issues such as this to elected representatives.”