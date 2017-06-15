‘Roll With It’ at Mourneview Park

Glenavon Football Club is hosting an Oasis tribute concert in association with the Angel Wishes Charity.

The ‘Roll With It’ Ultimate Oasis Experience concert night takes place on Saturday, June 17, in Mourneview Park, starting at 6pm.

The evening will feature support from Helter Skelter and The Good Fridays, plus special guests.

Tickets are available from Skelton Travel, tel 028 3832 4741 or visit the website www.skeltontravel.co.uk or contact Eddie Drury on 078 6627 3306.

Price per ticket is £10.

The Lurgan Mail has two pairs of tickets to give away.

Just answer this simple question to be in with a chance of winning the tickets.

Name the brothers who founded the pop group Oasis?

As the event is taking plce on Saturday we will need your answers by email to clint.aiken@jpress.co.uk to arrive no later than 12 midday on Friday.

Please include a daytime contact number.

Winners will be selected by random draw of the correct answers.