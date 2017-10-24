Said he used baton to play baseball

When police searched a car in Portadown they found a baton under a seat and a 27-year-old man said it was used for playing sport.

But the judge at Craigavon Magistrates Court last Wednesday said it was ‘more like an old fashioned policeman’s truncheon used for hitting people over the head with’.

Adrian Stankiewicz, Bluestone Hall, Craigavon, was fined £300 for possession of an offensive weapon on July 29 this year.

He was also fined £300 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for unlawful possession of herbal cannabis on the same date.

The court heard that at 1am the defendant’s vehicle was stopped on the Northway in Portadown and police detected the smell of cannabis from the vehicle.

A search uncovered a joint and a small bag of herbal cannabis while a wooden baton was found under the driver’s seat.

Stankiewicz told police the baton was used for playing sport.

Through an interpreter the defendant told the judge that someone had left it in the car and it was used for baseball.