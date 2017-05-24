SDLP battling against Tory cuts

The DUP and Sinn Fein want to turn this election in to a battle for supremacy, accordiding to SDLP election candidate Declan McAlinden.

He said: “It’s about selfish party political interest. Who can be top dog? Party before people.

“Meantime they maintain their standoff at the Assembly turning the fate of the people of Northern Ireland over to a potentially strong Tory Government, intent on further austerity, cuts in social welfare and a hard Brexit that will have a seriously negative impact on everyone in Northern Ireland.”

“We in the SDLP will fight for a return of devolved powers, for a say in how we are governed,” Mr McAlinden said.