Seven-year-old’s family meet with surgeons

It was an important weekend for little Elsa McBurney as she travelled to England to meet her surgeon for discussions on the next stage of her cancer treatment.

The seven-year-old is currently under going treatment for cancer of the spine and is set to under go surgery once her latest course of chemotherapy is complete.

On Friday Elsa and her family flew to Birmingham to speak to her surgeon at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital about the next stage of her treatment. Elsa’s mum Leslie told the Leader that this was a scary but necessary journey for the Abercorn Primary pupil.

She said: “Her surgeon was a lovely guy, he ran through what the surgery involves, it’s a complicated procedure and he expects that it will take 10-12 hours. Elsa made him promise to give her the gas anaesthetic instead of an injection. I’m understandably nervous about it all. I hate when she is in theatre even for one hour never mind 10.

“I’m really hoping she avoids a lot of the possible risks and side effects.

“I am also very thankful that we are getting the best of treatment, and try to tell myself that all of these big events bring us one step closer to our end goal.”

Leslie added that the staff at the city airport made this daunting journey much more comfortable, “We got whizzed past all the queues and a free upgrade in the Aspire Lounge with lots of free food and drinks. Thank you to Isabelle and Ashleigh who read the blog.

“Elsa is excited to get on the plane again, she was treated like a celebrity in the city airport.”

A go-fundme page set up to raise money has raised an incredible £16,000 for Elsa’s treatment.